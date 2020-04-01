NATIONWIDE — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is requesting manufacturers pull all prescription and over-the-counter ranitidine drugs (Zantac) from the market, the agency announced Wednesday.

The FDA is requesting the heartburn medications be removed from the market due to concerns over a contaminant called N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is currently at the center of an ongoing investigation, as experts say it is a "probable carcinogen."

Officials say NDMA increases over time and “may result in consumer exposure to unacceptable levels of this impurity” when stored in environments high than room temperature.

In a press release, Dr. Janet Woodcock, Director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said, ‘… since we don’t know how or for how long the product might have been stored, we decided that it should not be available to consumers and patients unless its quality can be assured.”

FDA officials are advising consumers who are using the products to stop taking them, dispose of them properly, and to not buy any more. They recommend those using Zantac products speak with their health care professional about other treatment options before stopping the medicine.