ORLANDO, Fla. — With new cases of coronavirus popping up daily across the country, it can be easy to worry that a cough or sudden sickness could be coronavirus, but doctors say not to panic.

Dr. Candice Jones says flu, coronavirus symptoms can be very similar

Look for respiratory symptoms, congestion, difficulty breathing

As the virus continues its spread globally, many in Central Florida say they’re not too nervous about the virus.

“You know, it’s certainly huge, certainly something we need to be concerned with, but as far as being worried? No,” said Steve Edwards.

Edwards said as he’s gotten older, he’s found himself more susceptible to colds and the flu. He’s been watching the global spread of the coronavirus for weeks now and has been monitoring its spread.

Orlando Pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones says for people coming down with colds and influenza, the symptoms can be very similar.

“Because the coronavirus can be mild, it definitely can look just like a common cold,” Dr. Jones said.

Fever and fatigue could apply to any illness. But Jones said coronavirus has unique symptoms you likely wouldn’t see with the flu.

“You want to look for respiratory symptoms, cough, runny nose, congestion and also difficulty breathing is one of the tell-tale signs,” Jones said.

The flu is nothing to sneeze at, killing more than 18,000 people this flu season alone.

The coronavirus mortality rate is at about 3.4 percent of cases. Jones said it is a concern, especially as the virus continues to spread around the U.S. But right now, it’s low risk.

Jones said even if you do catch it, most people would get a mild case and will be able to recover at home.

“We want to plan and not panic. The risk is still low to the majority of the population and again, it’s a lower risk of hospitalization and death. Most cases will be mild,” Jones said.

That’s good news for people like Edwards who just want to be prepared.

“You need to take precautions, there’s no sense in being foolish. But there’s also no sense in overreacting. There’s middle ground,” Edwards said.

Jones said practicing good hand-washing and cough hygiene can help reduce the spread of germ, as well as avoiding crowded places and handshakes with people.

If you’re worried about your symptoms, call your doctor to see if you need to be checked out.