ORLANDO, Fla. — Many in Central Florida are flocking to stores for protection amid coronavirus fears. However, what they’re buying may not be right — especially when it comes to masks.

Although doctors are discouraging people from buying medical masks because of the current low supply, here’s what you should know if you’re on the search for a protective mask:

1. Regular paint and dust masks you can find in hardware store do not carry any medical relevance for protection against the coronavirus.

2. According to the CDC, the best mask to buy is a N95 Respirator, which can be found at a hardware store, but many in Central Florida are sold out.

3. An N95 Respirator, according to the CDC, has a filtration system that filters out at least 95% of airborne particles including large and small particles.

4. According to Sanford Ace Hardware, Inc. GM Michael Pezold, dust and paint masks are becoming tough to find for independent painters or contractors.

“These are a lot of guys that work on houses in the area here and have oddball painting jobs, sanding jobs, and they can’t get the tools they need to finish their job,” he explained.

5. Construction companies and auto body shops tell us they do not have a problem buying dust and paint masks, because they are able to buy them in bulk from vendors. ​