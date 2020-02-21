SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida leaders say there’s no reason to be scared of the coronavirus , but they still want must to be prepared for the potential of the disease spreading across the Sunshine State.

1. Seminole County Emergency Management is preparing county operations for the possibility of a coronavirus pandemic.

2. The emergency management team has to consider where to quarantine and treat the sick, while making sure first responders don’t contract the virus.

3. Emergency management said residents need to stay home if they’re sick and wash hands frequently. These are very similar precautions one would take if they had the flu or any type of virus.

4. Seminole County Emergency Management is working with neighboring counties to plan for coronavirus cases, and they’re continuously updating their plan and procedures as they learn more about the virus.

5. Rep. Stephanie Murphy held a coronavirus roundtable this week. She said, “There’s no reason to be fearful right now, but we need to be vigilant.”