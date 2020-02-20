BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — If you live in Brevard County and are one of thousands of people struggling with addiction or know someone who is trying to get their life together, two agencies are partnering up to train those in recovery how to get back on track. Careersource Brevard is hosting a RASE Project training that is free to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1. Brevard County is one of six highly impacted in Florida with more than seven overdoses per 10,000 people, reports CareerSource.

2. In 2018, the Brevard County Jail had 3,737 inmates who required medical detox treatment while incarcerated in the facility for opiate addictions.

3. In 2019, Brevard County Sheriff's Office reports in 24 months, more than 172 people died of opioid overdose in the county.

4. CareerSource Brevard is federally funded by the U.S. Department of Labor workforce system. The center provides free training, workshops and services for people looking to enter the workforce.

5. The RASE Project offers a series of free trainings and educational workshops throughout the region that address addiction, the family, and the recovery process.