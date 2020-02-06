NATIONWIDE — In China, the death toll from the coronavirus is near 600 as the number of infected has grown to more than 28,000.

China has confirmed that 563 people are dead and there are 28,018 people infected with the virus.

On Wednesday, a Wisconsin resident who returned from China last week fell sick with the new virus, becoming the first confirmed case in the Badger State.

After going to the University of Wisconsin Hospital's emergency room to be tested for the virus, the patient is recovering at home in isolation and is not sick enough for a hospital stay, explained Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

Currently, there are six U.S. states that have cases of the coronavirus and 11 people have been infected. No one in the U.S. has died of the virus.

Meanwhile, an international flight to Las Vegas was diverted on Wednesday because of virus concerns.

Korean Air Flight says its flight from Seoul, South Korea, was required to make a stop in Los Angeles, one of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-mandated gateway airports.

Officials realized three passengers had been in China where the outbreak started within the past two weeks.

The airline stated through a news release that those passengers were screened for the virus and it was confirmed they did not have any symptoms. The flight was then cleared to fly to Las Vegas.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.