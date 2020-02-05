NATIONWIDE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a video of the coronavirus screening process at U.S. airports.

The video was created to explain the new travel restrictions that were put in place this week. The video follows a passenger through the process as if she were coming from China.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency authorization for a Wuhan coronavirus test. That means qualified labs can use the test developed by the CDC.

The test uses nasal or oral swabs to detect the virus, but it is not 100 percent accurate. A negative result does not necessarily mean there is no infection.

The CDC had 260 patients under investigation for the virus as of Monday.

There have been 11 confirmed cases across the country, however, none in Florida.

In Japan, Large white sheets covering them head-to-knee, people infected with a new virus were led by gloved and masked officials Wednesday off a Japanese cruise ship, while the rest of the 3,700 people on board faced a two-week quarantine in their cabins.

In Hong Kong, more than 3,600 people on another cruise ship were to be screened after it was banned by Taiwan amid growing worry about the spread of an outbreak.

The ships are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day. The little-understood coronavirus has killed nearly 500 people, mostly in mainland China, but it has also spread panic and anger around the world as the cases grow.

