KISSIMMEE, Fla. — More county funds will now go to emergency medical service supplies in Osceola County. County leaders say they want to make sure first responders have the tools they need to service the growing population.

Commissioners approve increased funding for emergency supplies

Fire chief says Osceola has seen 12% increase in calls

Get more Osceola County coverage

Longtime central Florida resident Kimberly Sanchez knows the area is booming.

“Now that there’s a lot more people moving in, there’s like a whole bunch more traffic,” Sanchez said. “There’s just a lot more people.

And with more people come more calls to 911. This is why Osceola County commissioners approved increasing the contract funding emergency medical supplies and equipment, from $340,000 to $500,000 a year.

The contract is for supplies like cervical collars, backboards, gauzes — anything that is consumable.

The Chief for Osceola County Fire & Rescue, Larry Collier said, “At the $340,000 that we’re at right now, we’re getting the approval by increasing it to $500,000 -- to not only spend the $340,000 that was approved October 1. But as we continue to grow in the next three fiscal years, we will have capacity in this contract to be able to spend that money that was approved by the board.”

Osceola County Commissioner Peggy Choudhry said an additional two rescue units are coming to her district on the west side — units that will need to be equipped.

“With the growing population we have in Osceola County , of course we’re going to need to be sure that our first responders have all the tools they need to be able to service our population properly,” Choudhry added.

The chief said the county has seen a 12 percent increase in calls. Sanchez who is working on her certification as a medical assistant is glad to see the county is keeping up with the demand. “It makes me feel (safer),” Sanchez said.

The contract for EMS supplies runs from March 1, 2019 to February 28, 2022 and cannot exceed $1.5 million.