RALEIGH, N.C.— Just in time for the holidays, we’re giving thanks to those who are working to strengthen our communities. The 2019 IMPACT Awards honor 10 area non-profits for their work to help improve the health of our neighbors. Put on by GSK and the Triangle Community Foundation, each organization is being given $40,000 to use to better serve their neighbors.

Linda Higginbotham, who helps organize the IMPACT Awards for GSK, sat down with the director of one of the non-profits being honored, the Marian Cheek Jackson Center for Saving and Making History, for a look at how this honor will help them with their mission. They shared with Spectrum News anchor Caroline Blair why support like this is helping all those involved.

2019 IMPACT Award Recipients

Table Ministries, Inc.

Passage Home, Inc

Refugee Community Partnership

Learning Together, Inc

Code the Dream - Uniting NC Inc

White Oak Foundation, Inc.

The Marian Cheek Jackson Center for Saving and Making History

GiGi’s Playhouse, Inc.

SEEDS - Southeastern Efforts Developing Sustainable Spaces, Inc.

Club Nova Community, Inc.

The awards are taking place on Thursday, November 14 in Research Triangle Park.