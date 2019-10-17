FLORIDA — Recent reporting from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the effectiveness of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine at warding off certain types of cancer. However, a doctor is puzzled that some parents are against it.

About 92 percent of nearly 35,000 cancers could be prevented by vaccine

Doctor says some parents fear vaccines cause autism, a belief that is unfounded

Among the estimated 34,800 cancers probably caused by HPV between 2012 and 2016, an estimated 92 percent could be prevented by the vaccine, according to the CDC .

Dr. Raul Pino, the interim health officer at the Orange County Health Department, is baffled that some parents are against the HPV vaccine, despite this and other data.

"We have a vaccine that prevents some type of cancers and now we are questioning if we should take the vaccine," he said. "It will not only prevent penile cancer or vaginal cancer or cervical cancer, but also oral, esophagus and tonsils. So what are we waiting for?"

Pino feels some parents' hesitation lies in the widely spread, but disproven belief that vaccines are linked to autism. Then there are the parents who feel giving their child the vaccine may be promoting sexual behavior. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection.

"The reality is, I think what the parents have to present to themselves in this debate, is what is the paramount objective here?" Pino explained. "Is the paramount objective to offer protection to the individual or is the paramount objective to prevent the behavior?"

It is recommended kids receive the multi-dose HPV vaccine years before becoming sexually active, anywhere from 9 to 12 years old. A little more than half of teens, 51 percent, received all recommended doses of the vaccine last year, according to the CDC.

The HPV vaccine is not a required immunization for students in Florida. County health departments offer the vaccine for free.