PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is investigating a measles case involving a 72-year-old male.

Health officials said the man had recently traveled to Asia.

It is the second measles case reported to the Florida Department of Health this year, both in April.

The health department said several states have seen an outbreak - defined as three or more cases - of measles.

Measles is an acute, highly contagious viral disease. Although it is usually considered a childhood disease, it can be contracted at any age.

Officials are reminding residents to have their children vaccinated.

Adults who travel internationally, or residents with underlying health conditions, should talk with their doctor about the need for additional booster doses.

MMR II vaccines for adults are provided for a cost of $85.67 without an appointment at these locations:

* St. Petersburg: 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.

* Pinellas Park: 6350 76th Ave. N.

* Mid-County (Largo): 8751 Ulmerton Rd.

* Clearwater: 310 N. Myrtle Ave.

* Tarpon Springs: 301 S. Disston Ave.