Fulton is not the city it once was. And no one knows that better than Brad Broadwell.

Brad grew up here and has recently returned to work as the executive director at the Fulton Community Development Agency.

“These buildings mean a lot to me on a personal level," he said. "My great grandmother used to be a seamstress for Broadway Cleaners right over there on that corner there."

What You Need To Know

Fulton was described at the city that missed the depression in the 1930s by The New York Sun



It has since lost a lot of the industrial business that helped it thrive



The Fulton Community Development Agency hopes to invest in the city to brighten it’s future

That family history is exactly what Brad sees outside his office window. For years, Fulton had a strong manufacturing and industrial workforce. Most notably, it was home to the first Nestle factory in North America. But when Nestle shut down in 2003, it left hundreds jobless and heartbroken. It’s a loss that still looms over the city.

“Small towns get in a pattern of losing and not knowing how to regain,” said Broadwell.

Driving around Fulton, Brad sees things differently. He sees the businesses that stuck around, like Huhtamakai, which has been in Fulton for more than 20 years.

“We’ve got to say, put as much emphasis, put as much commitment, put as much drive and passion into moving forward as we do talking about our legacy and what we were,” said Broadwell.

Expanding businesses and investing in current assets, Brad said, can keep the city thriving. Like many residents, Brad worked at the Nestle factory. He was there for two years while in college. The empty site holds many memories for him, but it also hold promise.

“We’ve gotten a great deal of interest and people have enjoyed listening to what it is we want to do, our vision. We're happy where we are right now,” said Broadwell.