The former Wilcor Building in downtown Utica is being taken down, as work continues on the city’s hospital.

"It's really heartbreaking because that building has a lot of history to it,” said Michael Bosak, vice president of the Landmarks Society of Greater Utica.

Its story began in 1909 when the building was first constructed.

Michael Lehman, a board member of the society, said it got early recognition for its architecture.

"There was an article in the Saturday Globe in 1910, touting what a handsome building it was, and what a great addition to downtown it was," he said.

The building was originally home to Charles H. Child’s & Company, which produced and sold agricultural products, chassis and bikes.

"After Child’s, at some point it became Berger's Department Store, and I remember as a child going in there with my mother, a pretty unique department store. And in the early 80s it became Wilcor,” Bosak said.

Members of the Landmark Society of Greater Utica said the building is a cultural and economic landmark for the city.

"The story of the Childs Company and its contribution to Utica, and the growth of New York State and the nation, agriculturally and otherwise, you could tell the story by looking at the building, unfortunately in the future now that won't be the case,” said Lehman.

In a previous newsletter, representatives from MVHS said the following when asked about the preservation of the history in buildings within the hospital’s footprint:

“As part of the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) process, Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) signed a letter of resolution with the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York and the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) to adhere to specific measures related to historic buildings and properties once the health system had control of all of the properties. Among these measures are conducting and submitting a complete assessment of the condition of all of the buildings and properties, including photographs of the buildings’ interiors and exteriors, a written assessment and where appropriate and salvageable, the incorporation of architecturally significant features of the removed buildings (i.e., building name panels, significant intact architectural elements, etc.) into the new structure. This assessment is currently being conducted and will then be submitted to OPRHP.”

Demolition work began on the building earlier this week.