A lawsuit filed by opponents of a new hospital in downtown Utica is being allowed to move forward.

An Albany County Supreme Court judge ruled that the suit brought by #NoHospitalDowntown has merit. The suit was sought by the Mohawk Valley Health System and City of Utica to be thrown out.

Among their claims, #NoHospitalDowntown argued that the environmental review process for the hospital project was flawed.

The judge did dismiss other claims involving site plan approval and historic preservation regulations.

Proponents of the project believe the nine-story, 672,000-square foot facility will usher in a transformation of downtown Utica, while also making everything more convenient for employees.