The City of Utica continues to address the problem of vacant properties throughout the community.

Monday afternoon, plans for the revitalization of the old General Electric Radio building at 1900 Bleecker Street were unveiled.

Developers joined city officials to reveal the plans for the building. After some demolition and hazardous material abatement, the structure will be transformed into a smaller, energy efficient, state-of-the-art building.

One of the key features of the new structure will be 20-30 feet ceilings, something developers say is imperative for attracting potential manufacturing, industrial and distribution tenants.

"They want to see a minimum of 21-24 clear height in the warehouse. They're able to stack many more pallets. Every time you go another pallet high, you have another warehouse,” says Mike Licata, vice president of Bowers Development.

Licata says three years ago, taking on the project wouldn’t be economically viable. But after city officials fought for $2.2 million worth of grants, the project became achievable.

Developers say it will take a few months to clear out the asbestos in the structure, but they’re confident the project can be complete in a year.