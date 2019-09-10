A new type of loan aims to foster eco-friendly construction projects in Syracuse.

Commercial developers now have access to PACE — Property Assessed Clean Energy Loans.

They're different from traditional loans because they are taken out on the building or property, rather than on the developer. They also have a much lower interest rate and require little out-of-pocket expenses.

Officials hope these loans will spur smart development in Syracuse.

"Because the loan is attached to the building and not the developer, it's much, they feel much more secure in making these kinds of large-scale, taking out these large-scale loans and bonds, and developing these kinds of projects,” said Syracuse Common Councilor Joe Driscoll.

PACE loans are repaid through a special assessment or tax charge on the property tax bill.