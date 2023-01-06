ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Many businesses in the region are showing support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his recovery.

Buffalo Bleached in Rochester is selling 'Love for 3' and 'Buffalo Strong' stickers to raise money for Hamlin's foundation Chasing M's. All funds raised will go directly to the foundation.

One of the store's employees says the best thing to do right now is give back.

"And Buffalo is such a strong and resilient place, we feel their love that they give out here in Rochester," said owner Hali Rockow. "We have so many Bills fans and human beings that want to help and this is the way we are doing it for now."

You can also stop by the store to make cards for Hamlin that will be later sent to him and his family.

So far, nearly 200 stickers have been pre-ordered.

Donations to Hamlin's Chasing M's foundation community toy drive have topped more than $7.7 million since Monday.