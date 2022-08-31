HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The lights and sounds of an arcade can be difficult to manage for people with sensory disabilities. But the Dave & Buster's in Henrietta is trying to help them get in on the fun.

The arcade restaurant held a Disability Awareness Family Fun Day on Tuesday, opening an hour early to allow customers to play in a quieter setting. It was a far more comforting experience than the usual large crowds and loud music.

"It's labeled as a disability awareness event because we want to spread light," said Tory Clinton, the location's general manager. "We want to get more information to the community, make more people aware of different situations, and different ways that people live all around us every single day, and we want to be all-inclusive here. It doesn't matter where you're coming from, your background."

The arcade is considering making Disability Awareness Family Fun Day a monthly event.