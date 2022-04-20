BUFFALO, N.Y. — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and a Western New York bakery is cooking up a sweet treat to help the cause.

Paula's Donuts is teaming up with the Child Advocacy Center at Best Self Buffalo in the making of monster cookie donuts.

#GOODMORNING: April is Child Abuse Prevention month and I’m out at @PaulasDonuts this morning showing how they’re making these delicious donuts to help the @BuffaloNYCAC ! Details on @SPECNews1BUF !🍩 pic.twitter.com/BO6XVjlKEk — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) April 20, 2022

The colorful creations are only $3 and 50% of the sales will go to help reduce trauma and facilitate healing for children in the community who have been affected by abuse.

Workers say it's a cause they were more than happy to take up as it's something that hits close to home.

“Right now the facility currently helps about 1,000 children and I believe with the fundraiser and the funds that they are trying to raise, they want to help about 3,000 or more children," said manager Kennedy Anderson. "That's touching to hear, we can't not want to help."

The donuts will be available the entire month of April at all Paula's locations.