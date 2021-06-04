ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday is National Donut Day and people lined up at local donut shops that are offering deals.

Some are helping raise money for the Salvation Army.

BREAKING “ donut “ NEWS:

Donuts Delite Salvatores making national donut day into DONUT WEEKEND. Announcement here. #roc @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/aDqryjG5ny — scott barstow (@barstow_scott) June 4, 2021

The organization first started National Donut Day in Chicago in 1938 to bring in funds during the Great Depression as well as to honor Salvation Army volunteers during World War I.

Donuts Delite says it wants to continue that tradition.

National Donut Day is turning into Donut Weekend at Donuts Delite. Lines started early as people waited for their fritter à la mode along with many other favorites. Other area donut shops are also having specials. #roc @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/XAzwpMUmgs — scott barstow (@barstow_scott) June 4, 2021

"The people, the community, Rochester and the surrounding area, they've been so warm to us, they've been here," said Nick Semeraro of Donuts Delite. "We hear a lot of stories, a lot of people grew up here. Now they have their children and great grand children coming in. And just the stories and the camaraderie, that's what makes the biggest difference."

And for the first time, Donuts Delite will be giving away its fritter a la mode for free with any purchase, all weekend long.

Ridge Donut Cafe in Irondequoit and Dunkin locations are also offering free donuts on Friday.