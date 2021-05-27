HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Corporate Executive Chef Tom Chamot from Palmer’s, a meat market in Henrietta, is sharing some of his best grilling tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend and summer cookouts.

When picking out beef in a store, Chamot suggested looking for a good amount of marbling.

It smells good here at @PalmersDTYM! We’re cooking up some burgers telling you all the best grill tips and tricks for your cookouts ahead of Memorial Day, graduation cookouts, and the rest of this summer! @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/pCC0WM5E4x — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) May 27, 2021

“You want a good clean muscle with a lot of flex of fat that’s strewed throughout that muscle. It’s not necessarily about the fat on the outside of the steak,” said Chamot. “For grilling purposes, you’re looking for steaks or burgers that have a tremendous amount of marble in it.”

When preparing for how much you should buy for your cookout, Chamot said that people typically eat about 8 ounces or half a pound each and enough for leftovers.

On the grill, Chamot said that the rule should be one flip for burgers and steaks to keep the juice in the meat. He said for medium-rare meat, the inside of your burger should be about 125 degrees according to a probe thermometer inserted into the meat.

“You want to temp it at about five degrees under what you’re looking for, and then remove it and allow that to rest for about three or four minutes and you’ll find that not only does the beef relax and the juices go back to where they came from, but it brings you to that perfect medium-rare, 125 degrees that we’re looking for.”

At Palmer’s. Chef Tom is showing us how to make that perfect burger for the holiday weekend. Yes I ate that other pepper. #roc @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/KecT4AZ51E — scott barstow (@barstow_scott) May 27, 2021

To grill safely, Chamot said to “quarantine your little area.” Keep children and pets away, do not throw footballs over the grilling area and keep a fire extinguisher nearby.

The company that provides Palmer’s with their meat, Certified Angus Beef, has an app called Roast Perfect where people can look up some of their best recipes. It’s available for both iPhones and Androids.