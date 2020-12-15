ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new community fridge project, called Everybdy Eats, aims to help those in the Orlando area who are food insecure.

The refrigerator is located outside East End Market on Corrine Drive. Donations have been accepted for about two weeks now, according to creator Sashauna McCain, a soon-to-be UCF grad.

How it works is that people can donate food to the community fridge for those in need. Only pre-packaged foods that have an expiration date are being accepted. No raw meats or seafood are allowed to help accommodate food allergies.

McCain, a music artist, says she came up with the idea about two months ago. She was scrolling social media and saw other large cities had community fridges, but not Orlando. So she wanted to do something to help those who need it.

“I realized that not everybody has a support system and not everybody is financially or food stable,” said McCain. “Even though I am a broke college student, I still had a strong support system, whether it’s my friends or my family, to help me out. And not a lot of people have that.”

She asked around and East End Market offered up a space outside to put the refrigerator, so she got it set up and enlisted fellow artists to paint it and help get the word out.

“I really wanted it to be creative,” she told News 13. “I wanted it to be something where not only people can get their food from it, but also artists can be like, ‘hopefully the next fridge, I can paint the next fridge.’ Just a way that everyone can display their talents and a part of themselves.”

McCain says she’s in talks with local homeless shelters and food kitchens to let those who need it know about this service, and is in the process of applying for nonprofit status.

She hopes to expand the project down the road and set up community fridges in other areas of the city where the need is great.