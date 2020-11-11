ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Part of the Thanksgiving holiday tradition for many families is slicing into a fresh baked pie made at Holy Childhood’s Special Touch Bakery on Mt. Read Boulevard in Rochester.



Special Touch bakers are hard at work mixing, baking and packing pies. For more than 30 years, Special Touch has produced pies for the Greater Rochester community, families, restaurants, school fundraisers, and now wholesale. Special Touch pies are shipping nationwide.

What You Need To Know Holy Childhood's Special Touch Bakery employs people of all abilities



All pies are individually wrapped and boxed



The last day to preorder Thanksgiving pies is November 20 by calling (585) 359-BAKE

“People in the community of Rochester have always embraced Special Touch, and it has been incredible," said Donna Dedee, president & CEO of Holy Childhood and Special Touch Bakery. "It’s hard to believe that Thanksgiving is right upon us, but trust me, we have been thinking about the fact that Thanksgiving is coming because the demand for our product is skyrocketing. We are putting out 15 to 20,000 pies in a week.”

Special Touch Bakery makes fruit pies, sugar-free pies and cream pies, but it’s so much more than pies. This bakery employs people of all abilities.

Megan Jane Seedhouse has been a baker at Special Touch for three years.

“Sometimes I fill the dough on the pie line machine. I also package pies and learn how to measure the ingredients, and I make them, too," said Seedhouse. “I love our apple crumb, I love our chocolate chip and cannoli.”

To order Special Touch Thanksgiving pies, call (585) 359-BAKE. You must pre-order over the phone, pre-pay, and set up a specific curbside pick-up time at either the Mt. Read Boulevard bakery location or at Holy Childhood School in Henrietta. The deadline to order Thanksgiving pies is November 20.