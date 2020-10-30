ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There are some very talented artists at Timber Lakes Elementary School in Orange County. Usually proud parents and family would attend a student art show in person, but the pandemic is changing that, instead it will be virtual.

This year art teacher Lindsay Thibault came up with a very important topic: the pandemic.

“Create an artwork with a theme ‘Far apart but connected by heart,’ and it is very powerful seeing our students come up with ideas how they are not are able to see some of their friends, they are not able to see teachers or family, but finding positivity and staying on that track and getting through it all,” explained the teacher of the Orlando school.

More than 400 students kindergarten through fifth created artwork and 23 pieces were selected to be displayed in the Wolf Pup Art Gallery.

“The conversations were raw and the kids got real about the struggles they are going through, but they created these really inspiring powerful pieces of work,” she said.

For fifth grader Isabella Martinez’s family means everything to her. Her artwork shows her with her parents holding heart balloons at their house, and their grandmother holding one at hospital.

“The hearts represent that they are connected by heart, and it doesn't matter how far apart you are because you always be connected,” said Martinez.

Amazing work like this would usually be seen by the whole school with hundreds of parents attending a reception in person, but this year, because of the pandemic, they had to change things up.

“We will be doing a virtual one, on BBB and all our students and family will get a live viewing, while I am here to show them,” said Thibault

Video messages from students will also be played. Even though people will not be able to see it in person, loved ones will still get to see this incredible work.

“We will be able to have grandparents, aunts, watching this show from home and support all of art students,” she said.