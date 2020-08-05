KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Some may believe this Osceola County teacher has gone nuts over the summer, but this educator said she’s just a girl who loves squirrels.

This summer, Kellie Dougherty has traded her students in for some new furry COVID-19 friends.

Dougherty transformed her backyard into a squirrel playground. It’s helped pass time in this quarantine. She’s even built a three-story house for them that includes a slide, calling it “Doc’s Nut House.”

“Now we’ve been home and having to realize that, you know, you got to appreciate what you have here and around you… You know and make the best of what you have… Even if it’s a little nutty,” she said.

Despite school starting real soon, Dougherty plans to continue expanding her squirrel playground.

For the full story, watch the video above.