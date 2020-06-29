ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Two well-known people in St. Cloud recently had their bikes “stolen,” but they are in good spirits as the bicycles are better than ever.

Alan and David Sanders are brothers with autism who work at 10th Street Produce in St. Cloud. They bike 14 miles, six days a week to get to work.

The Sanders thought their bicycles were recently stolen but in reality several businesses got together to revamp their old bikes.

“Their efforts around here and their always positive attitude had to have been passed forward somehow,” said Kyle Leombruno who came up with the idea and brought merchants together to donate parts and labor.

The new bikes were unveiled at the city’s ribbon cutting during its phased reopening. The brothers said this act of kindness is priceless.