APOPKA, Fla. — Hope CommUnity Center hosted a virtual graduation for more than 30 high school students who are part of the nonprofit’s youth program “Sin Frontreras.”

Many of the graduates were first-generation Americans like Priscila Cepeda.

Cepeda said she was disappointed to not spend her senior with her friends.

“It was really sad not being able to hang out with all my friends and classmates. I really was looking forward to prom and walking that stage to get that diploma,” Cepeda said.

Cepeda said she even though a virtual graduation isn’t exactly what dreamt she was glad she was still able to celebrate.

“It’s not what I wanted to see and celebrate in person but it’s something and I’m grateful for it,” Cepeda said.​

For the full story, watch the video above.