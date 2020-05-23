BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A food pantry in Titusville is not only serving up food for people in need, they also served up some forevers too and it all started with a Facebook post about the event.

What You Need To Know Food pantry founder knew people postponed their weddings



Gina Stanford decided to help people get married

Hummingbird Pantry founder Gina Stanford says she knew many couples who have postponed getting married because of COVID-19.

“ I posted on Facebook , ‘If you want to get married, go get a license,’” she said.

Hummingbird Pantry hosted live music and free weddings for guests. While people wait in line to get their food at the drive through pantry, they were able to enjoy live music. One couple took the plunge and another one renewed their vows.

As Hummingbird Pantry volunteer Bey Strong read the sign loud and clear, she managed to get a marriage license the day before her impromptu wedding.

“We've been wanting to get married for a long time. Due to unforeseen circumstances, we had to push it off then COVID happened,” Strong explained.

Strong says after being engaged for four years, having a drive-through wedding was a sign it was time to tie the knot.

Because her father passed away a year ago, doing the honor of giving Strong away, is the woman that made it happen.

“'You're getting married, how are you going to come here and volunteer? You're supposed to be home getting pretty' And she said, ‘No, I'm coming to volunteer like I do,’” Stanford explained.

And she did, then Strong got married in front of friends and the people she volunteers to help while they're waiting in line.

“Honesty, right now this is perfect. It has everything it has all the people in it that are caring and passionate,” Strong adds.

With a few simple words, the couple is finally married and are starting a new chapter as husband and wife.

Hummingbird Pantry went from feeding about 2,500 people a month to 8,000 people a week due to people losing their jobs during the pandemic. ​