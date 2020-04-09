ORLANDO, Fla. — As schools around Central Florida stay closed and classes remain online, the spread of coronavirus is having a big impact on every graduating class of 2020.

But in Lake Nona, two high school seniors at home are finding ways bring their class together again virtually.

They decided to create a video, using members from all different groups and backgrounds in the senior class, paying tribute to all they’d lost while calling for increased social distancing and safety as coronavirus spreads.

“So after seeing the idea from a high school in Arizona, I loved it so much and it touched my heart … I reached out to my friend, and I was like, we have to do our own memory of this,” said Alexias Metollari, a senior at Lake Nona High School who helped to organize the video.

They’re hoping that every experience they’ll miss out on helps keep others safe.

“I think this is a historic moment in itself, we haven’t seen a pandemic like this in a very long time, over 100 years. And I think that when you look back at this, the seniors are going to remember that video, the seniors are going to remember how we stood strong and spread that positivity,” said Leana Hichez, a senior at Lake Nona High School who helped to organize the video.