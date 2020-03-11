LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter builds about eight homes a year, and refurbishes another 50 more. Although the organization does not give the homes away, it makes the financing affordable to fit small budgets.
- Candidates for Habitat for Humanity can apply on-line.
- Good credit is necessary.
- Household income is looked at.
- People who are accepted into the program must have a willingness to partner with the program.
- Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers with a good attitude and work ethic.