LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter builds about eight homes a year, and refurbishes another 50 more. Although the organization does not give the homes away, it makes the financing affordable to fit small budgets.

  1. Candidates for Habitat for Humanity can apply on-line.

  2. Good credit is necessary.

  3. Household income is looked at.

  4. People who are accepted into the program must have a willingness to partner with the program.

  5. Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers with a good attitude and work ethic.​