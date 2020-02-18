BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It's day two of “Random Acts of Kindness Week” and one Brevard County restaurant owner knows the impact of a good deed.

Jeffrey Chamberlain was homeless, single dad for about 4 years

He's calling upon people to show random acts of kindness

Good Thymes Restaurant owner Jeffrey Chamberlain likes greeting his customers and getting to know their stories. Jeffrey says on average he helps feed about 20 homeless people a day.

Chamberlain’s random acts of kindness weeks have turned into years of kindness.

“Having a restaurant is a blessing, being able to feed people is a blessing,” Chamberlain said.

He says he was a homeless single father of two for about four years and understands how important it is for people to show compassion.

Chamberlain has a call to action for those looking to do something nice during this week’s Random Acts of Kindness Week

“(People) need a handshake, they need a smile … asked their name, and need to be hugged,” he explained.

Random Acts of Kindness Week began in 2018 but started as Random Acts of Kindness Day in 1995​.