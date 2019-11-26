ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures were into the 40s Monday but dozens slept outside in Orlando to raise awareness and funds for homeless youth.

The annual fundraiser hoped to collect $200,000

Money will go to help feed, give services to homeless youth

Dozens of business executives and volunteers slept outdoors at Exploria Stadium Monday to raise money for the Covenant House .

This is an annual fundraiser and awareness event that the Covenant House puts on. This year they were looking to raise $200,000.

The non-profit's leaders say the money will go toward housing, feeding and providing services for homeless youth.

And the need is great.

Last year the shelter had to put more than 600 people on its waiting list for its Orlando crisis shelter.

Mo Khalil knows how tough it can be on young people as he found himself homeless when he was a teen.

"When I was around 17 or 18 myself I was actually homeless, I lived out of my car, I lived out of my job, couch surfing … without certain support from friends, family and help from organizations like this amazing organization I wouldn't be here today," he said.

He is now sleeping outside with his team from Mathnasium.

Covenant House stated it is about halfway to its goal at this point.

There will be another fundraiser for another month.