DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — There are some growing families in Central Florida this weekend as dozens of children finding forever homes as Saturday is National Adoption Day.

Twenty-three children joined their new families at an adoption event Friday morning at the Plaza Resort and Spa in Daytona Beach.

"To be able to do this and to bring awareness to the whole community of how important it is to become a foster parent, a mentor, adopt a child that's in foster care, that's what today is all about," said Karin Flositz, the CEO of the Community Partnership for Children .

The event featured 15 families from Flagler, Putnam and Volusia counties.