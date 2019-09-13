LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A rec center in Eustis has teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide after school meals to students in Lake County.

Eustis rec center feeds 60 to 70 kids a day

City leaders plane to expand rec center to feed

After school gets out in Eustis, dozens of kids come to the rec center at Carver Park every day to get a meal.

It is a place for the kids to come and relax. And from the smiles and laughter, you would never realize that many of these kids come here because it is the only way they can get dinner.

Program coordinator for Eustis parks and rec Sara Alvarez-Torre says before they started the Kid's Cafe program, children used to knock on the door asking for food.

"I would buy stuff out of my own pocket and try to feed them. A lot of them weren't eating an evening meal at home, they didn't have food at home," Alvarez-Torre said.

Then the rec center collaborated with Second Harvest Food Bank and their Kid's Cafe program last year.

The food bank now deliver freshly cooked meals to the rec center daily.

"Now we realize how big the need is and we are the only site in Lake County that has this going," Alvarez-Torre said.

The rec center now feeds between 60 and 70 kids a day and anywhere from 800 to 1,400 a month.

And she says it is great to see the children's personalities shine now that they do not have to stress about where to find their next meal.

Eustis city leaders say they have plans to expand the rec center so they can feed even more hungry children.