ORLANDO, Fla. — While at an Orlando conference, the American Association of Dental Office Managers (AADOM) partnered with Feeding Children Everywhere to put together 40,000 meals for needy families on Tuesday night.

AADOM president said it was a good time to give something back

Feeding Children Everywhere says without the help, there would be no meals

Raven Troyer, with Feeding Children Everywhere, says without groups wanting to do charity work like AADOM, they would not be able to provide these meals.

"Right now, all they have to do is pay for shipping and handling. The meals themselves are actually free and it's because of partnerships like them. Without them and their help, these meals would cost so much more and we wouldn't be able to help as many people as we are right now," Troyer said.

Founder and president of AADOM Heather Colicchio said she wanted her organization, which was holding a conference in Orlando, to give back for their 15th anniversary.

"When you have this many people under one roof, who are highly engaged, and highly motivated, and leaders in their communities, wouldn't it be great if we could put all those hands to something greater than ourselves?" Colicchio said.