TAMPA, Fla. — Saturday is kicking off the first day of the Warrior Games at the University of South Florida as inspirational stories are shared.

The Department of Defense Warrior Games features such sports as archery, cycling, field, swimming and wheelchair basketball and rugby for wounded, ill or injured service military members and veterans with disabilities.

The #WarriorGames are here! Ahead of tonight’s opening ceremonies, a former U.S. Navy Seal talked to us about his remarkable journey from an almost deadly medical emergency last year to becoming the captain of #TeamSOCOM! My full story on @BN9 now 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SXyCtCYdvU — VeronicaCintron (@VeronicaCintron) June 22, 2019

"When I woke up, they gave me the diagnosis of, I'll never walk again. I'll be on a respirator for the rest of my life, and I'll be in the hospital for another year and a half and my military career was pretty much over. Two months later, I left that hospital walking and breathing on my own," explained Warrior Games competitor Israel.

He was injured by a roadside bomb during an ambush in Afghanistan in 2005.

The events on Saturday will feature the golf tournament finals over at Eagles Golf Course .