DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police Department officer Nick Gurucharri thought it was a normal Monday; it was just going to be another routine day at work. Even though he was called in to at 3 p.m.

Nick Gurucharri, a single father of 2 girls, has stage-three cancer

Me Strong donated $3,000 to help him with his bills

"Yeah, Sgt. Smith just called me and said, 'You need to be at the PD at 3 today,' and I'm thinking, 'What did I do wrong? There's no way I did anything wrong!'" Gurucharri, who has stage-three colon cancer, laughed at the memory.

However, he actually walked into a surprise set up by Spectrum News 13, the Daytona Beach Police Department and Me Strong , a charity that helps Central Floridians who battle cancer.

Gurucharri, a single father of two girls, is currently in his fourth week of chemo treatments and even with good medical insurance, the bills just keep adding up.

"I've never had to ask for (help). I've always been the person who has that can do attitude, and was always able to overcome anything that I ran into, but when the diagnosis came … it was like, 'Whoa, we need to put something together here pretty quickly, just because the numbers aren't adding up,'" Gurucharri said.

However, Kim Winters and Linda Ryan with Me Strong saw Spectrum News 13's story about Gurucharri and reached out to set something up.

"I was diagnosed in 2012. My friends got together and decided to host a 5K, and we just hosted our eighth race and had over 5,000 people participate," Ryan said.

Through those 5k races, Me Strong has raised and given more than a million dollars to Central Floridians diagnosed with cancer.

And after seeing Spectrum News 13's story about Gurucharri, they wanted to help him too.

"Me Strong would like to donate $3,000 to you for your household bills, as you're going through this cancer journey," Ryan said.

That money will go towards any bills that Gurucharri needs help with, which gives him a sense of relief.

"To have that burden lifted, has been extremely helpful," Gurucharri said.

However, Ryan herself is not out of the woods. She is currently in-between treatments on her fifth cancer diagnosis.

However, she says helping others with cancer is her best medicine.

"I think it's healing for me to be able to help someone else, and I've said before that it gives my journey meaning," Ryan said.

And now Gurucharri is not just getting help with his bills, he is also getting a friend, a fellow survivor, who is traveling this road alongside him.

"You guys are wonderful," Gurucharri told them.

The next Me Strong 5 K will be in February 2020.