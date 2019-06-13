DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two hotel employees were honored Wednesday morning for their quick actions that saved a 3-year-old boy from drowning in a hot tub.

Wanda Van Blarrume and Michael Johnson were met with a standing ovation as they accepted their award from the Department of Children and Families (DCF) that recognized them for saving a 3 year old at their workplace, Perry's Ocean Edge Resort.

Van Blarrume was watching surveillance cameras at the front desk on Sunday, March 24, when she noticed two unsupervised young boys.

"I don't know what drew me to keep an eye on those boys but I did and then I saw them get in the hot tub and I saw one of them step off the thing and disappeared and I thought, 'Well those people in the hot tub are going to see him,'" said Van Blarrume.

However, when she saw none of the adults was noticing what was going on, she knew the child was in trouble.

"I said, 'Maintenance get over there, there's a little boy drowning in the hot tub,'" recalled Van Blarrume.

Michael Johnson, a maintenance worker at the hotel, rushed over. At first, he did not see the boy but once he turned off the jets, he saw the child underwater. He jumped in fully clothed, pulled him out, and started CPR.

"I did what any human I hope would do," said Johnson. "I saw something bad happening and I acted on it."

The little boy has since made a full recovery. However, DCF and Johnson hope this serves as a cautionary tales for parents.

"Please watch your kids at the pool. Don't think they are ok for even a second because they are not," said Johnson.

Police say the child's mother, Apryl Connolly, admitted to drinking and taking drugs before the incident.

Police say she was also seen throwing a pill away in the garbage can while her child was being resuscitated.

She was arrested and charged with child neglect and tampering with evidence.