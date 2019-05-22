The Rochester region loves burgers, and apparently, we make them well here.

A Honeoye Falls brewery recently won a state contest for one of the best "craft" burgers.

CB Craft Brewers' "MacBubba Burger" placed fourth in the New York State Beef Council "Best New York Burger Contest," making it the best burger in all of Western New York.

It has a sunny-side-up egg, bacon and American cheese.

The process was extensive — burgers had to pass a people's nomination round, a people's voting round, and a blind taste test in which judges voted for their favorite out of 10 statewide finalists.

Representatives from the beef council will be at the brewery in Honeoye Falls Wednesday to taste for themselves.