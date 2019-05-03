ORLANDO, Fla. — Kindermusik , an interactive-learning program, utilizing singing, movement and games, launched its Bilingual Birdies pilot program last month and a Central Florida studio is a part of it.

The Central Florida studio Grow and Sing Studios is one of two U.S. locations Kindermusik chose to launch its pilot bilingual program.



There are three locations in total. The other two places Kindermusik offers the bilingual program are New Orleans where children are also taught Spanish and Canada, where kids can learn French. Kindermusik classes are offered in 70 different countries.



Bilingual Birds uses music to teach children English and Spanish vocabulary words. The songs are repetitive to help the children sing along and remember words.



Some of the parents do not speak Spanish either, so they learn alongside their children. In fact, some parents said their children teach them words at home. ​



The classes take place on Thursdays at the Winter Park Community Center. ​The owners of Grow and Sing Studios plans to offer Bilingual Birdies at their other locations in Central Florida depending how the pilot bilingual program works out.