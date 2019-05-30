ANAHEIM, Calif. — Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is about to make its big debut at Disneyland in California.

The 14-acre expansion introduces visitors to Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, where they will encounter smugglers, traders, aliens, Stormtroopers, and other inhabitants.

But before you visit a galaxy far, far away, here are few things to know about the land.

Two new attractions

Galaxy’s Edge will feature two new attractions: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Only Smugglers Run will be opening Friday, while Rise of the Resistance is set to open later this year.

On Smugglers Run, visitors can board the “fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy” and go on a special mission for Hondo Ohnaka. Once inside the cockpit, riders will be strapped in and get a chance to control the iconic starship. Riders will be given one of three positions: pilot, gunner and flight engineer.

Rise of the Resistance will put riders in the middle of a battle between the Resistance and the First Order. Guests will step onto a transport shuttle, board a nearby Star Destroyer, and eventually come face-to-face with Kylo Ren.

Blue Milk, Star Wars treats

If completing a mission on the Millennium Falcon causes you to work up a thirst, then you’re in luck. Galaxy’s Edge is home to dozens of Star Wars-themed treats, including Blue Milk. The plant-based drink is served frozen, which is great on hot park days. Blue Milk (and Green Milk) will be sold at the land’s Milk Stand.

But that’s not the only treat Galaxy’s Edge has to offer: At Kat Saka’s Kettle, visitors can pick up the sweet and savory Outpost Mix, which is what we on Earth call popcorn.

For a more hearty meal, the land offers Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, which serves dishes like Smoked Kaadu Ribs (pork ribs) and Fried Endorian Tip-yip (crispy chicken with roasted vegetable potato mash). At Ronto Roasters, visitors can try Ronto Wraps, which are grilled pork sausage, roasted pork, and tangy slaw wrapped in a pita.

Oga’s Cantina

Known as the land’s “main watering hole,” Oga’s Cantina serves up Star Wars-inspired drinks. On the menu are concoctions called the Jedi Mind Trick, the Carbon Freeze, and the Fuzzy Tauntaun. But at Oga’s, it’s not just about the drinks, it’s also about the atmosphere. Inside the cantina, visitors can chat while DJ Rex provides the music.

Plush porgs, Star Wars apparel, and more

If you’re visiting Galaxy’s Edge for souvenirs, there are plenty. Several shops throughout an area known as the marketplace sell all kinds of goods. Plush porg, Chewbacca, and Rey dolls can be found at the Toydarian Toymaker stall. In the market for Sith artifacts? Then Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities is the place for you. Black Spire Outfitters sells robes, tunics, belts, and other attire that will have you looking like the locals. And over at the Creature Stall, you can pick up a loth-cat or a kowakian monkey-lizard, which sits on your shoulder.

You can also pledge your allegiance to the First Order or the Resistance by visiting First Order Cargo for Stormtrooper pins or Resistance Supply for Rebel-inspired gear.

If you’re looking for more personalized goods, you can build your own R2-series or BB-series droid for $99.99 at the Droid Depot. For a customized lightsaber, head to Savi’s Workshop, where a group known as the Gatherers will help you build your own. The cost: $199.99.

Batuu lingo

As visitors explore Black Spire Outpost, they’ll likely encounter the locals (Disney "cast members") who have their own lingo. So instead of greeting visitors with “good morning,” they're likely to say “bright suns” during the day. In the evening, visitors are likely to hear “rising moons,” which is similar to “good evening.” Another phrase visitors are likely to hear in Black Spire Outpost is “'Til the Spires,” which is just a way of saying goodbye. And if you need help learning the lingo, a translation tool is available in the Play Disney Parks app.

You can also use the app to unlock hidden messages scattered throughout the land.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disneyland on May 31 and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on August 29.