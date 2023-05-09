The line leading up to Dominique Ansel Bakery is a common sight on Spring Street in Manhattan. And many of those people in line are waiting for cronuts, which are a cross between a croissant and doughnut.

It has been 10 years since Dominique Ansel created the croissant and doughnut hybrid pastry that he named the cronut. It was originally meant to be a special addition for Mother's Day weekend, but when photos of it went viral, the lines began.

"After day three, I still couldn't realize what was happening," Ansel said, noting that after a few weeks of the lines, he had to hire a bouncer.

After all, the bakery only had four employees, and there were just so many cronuts they could make in tight quarters. Each cronut takes three days to make. Each month there is a new flavor, which is never repeated.

After 10 years, people still come from all over the world. Mo Mizan was visiting from New Zealand and said getting a cronut was on the itinerary.

"I think we woke up at 6:30 and got here at 7 just to make sure we didn't miss out," Mizan said.

Antonious Porch didn't have to travel quite so far. He has lived in Manhattan for around two decades, and recently discovered the deliciousness of the cronut.

"Every Wednesday is my cheat day from the gym and this is the best place to come," Porch said.

Ansel has created many other popular treats since, like the cookie shot and the DKA, a carmelized croissant that actually outsells the cronut.

But the bakery only makes a couple hundred cronuts a day. Ansel says that is controlling the quantity to control the quality.

And after all these years, it has become clear to Ansel that the cronut has not just been a recipe for success, but also for love.

"People have come on their first dates, waiting in line for the cronut. They have come back to get engaged at the bakery," Ansel said.