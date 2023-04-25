LOS ANGELES — From Michelin-star restaurants to neighborhood classics, prix fixe menus are popping up all over SoCal for the 15th anniversary of Dine LA Restaurant Week. Starting Friday, foodies can enjoy special lunch and dinner menus at over 350 restaurants across greater Los Angeles.

The 15-day dining experience is a chance to try a new spot or return to a tried-and-true place for a discounted price. Menu prices run from $15 to $65-plus, and most eateries are on OpenTable. In typical LA fashion, reservations are going fast, so we scoured the list for spots that still have space.

Here are some restaurants worth trying:

Two Michelin-starred chef Josiah Citrin’s greenhouse dining room features dishes inspired by the melting pot that is Los Angeles, and the Dine LA dinner meal is an excuse to get a taste of some of the best Openaire has to offer at lower-than-normal prices. Between the Ahi Tuna Tartare starter (typically $29), the Braised Beef Paleron (typically $42) and the chocolate crunch cake (typically $16), there’s something for everyone.



Dine LA Deal: Three-course dinner for $45

With fire dancers, live drummers and modern Greek fare equally as exciting as the ambiance, Theía is one not to miss. The Dine LA dinner option racks up to a nearly $20 discount — if you opt for the more expensive choices, like the Pistachio Crusted Ora King Salmon and the Tuna Tartare, on the set menu.



Dine LA Deal: $25 three-course lunch, $55 three-course dinner

This one is for all the vegan foodies. While there are a few plant-based restaurants on the Dine LA lineup this spring, the Jackfruit Nachos and artisan brews are a must-try at Sage.

Dine LA Deal: $45 three-course chef’s dinner and Sage Brew flight

AOC is a California-French fusion restaurant specializing in small plates and good vibes. This market-driven West Hollywood haven has a stunning patio (which makes it a fabulous brunch spot) and equally incredible dishes. With “big plates” that typically start at $36, Dine LA is the perfect time to try AOC at a more palatable price.

Dine LA Deal: $35 two-course brunch, $65 four-course dinner

Hospitality and entertainment innovator Michael Greco teamed up with Michelin-recognized chef Brendan Collins to create Fia, a California & Italian coastal-inspired restaurant nestled in a Santa Monica secret garden. This is a pricier prix fixe menu in the Dine LA lineup, but compared to the standard menu, it’s still a relative steal, saving you around $30.



Dine LA Deal: $95 four-course menu

Keeping foodies on their toes, the lunch and dinner menus for Rose’s Dine LA offerings are still a secret, but if it’s even half as good as their weekend brunch, it deserves a spot on this list.



Dine LA Deal: $35 lunch, $55 dinner

“Top Chef” alumnus Jackson Kalb’s elevated Italian dishes stand out in the pasta-rich Venice crowd. At Ospi — short for the Italian word for “host” — hospitality is ubiquitous, from the house-made dishes to the cozy atmosphere.

Dine LA Deal: $25 lunch featuring the choice of one antipasto and one entrée, with the option to add an alcoholic beverage for $10

Perched atop the Santa Monica Proper hotel is the organically beautiful Calabra restaurant designed by the famed Kelly Wearstler. This one is worth a visit for the ambiance alone, but the food will make one want to sit down and stay a while.



Dine LA Deal: $45 three-course lunch, $65 three-course dinner

This over-the-top Thai spot in West Adams is a great way to pregame a night out or the perfect spot party at your seat. The set Dine LA menu is a prime opportunity to enjoy Farmhouse Kitchen’s extravagant decor and taste their bold new flavors.



Dine LA Deal: $35 three-course lunch, $65 three-course dinner with wine pairing

Partners Max Miller and Danny Gordon began serving up the thin-patty delicacies in 2020 as a pop-up on the driveway of Gordon’s SoCal home. Now, the pandemic-era pop-up smashburger joint Heavy Handed has a new home in Santa Monica. They don’t take reservations, and there are only a few tables out front, but it’s worth it, even if it is to-go. The Dine LA meal deal is available between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.



Dine LA Deal: $25 deluxe lunch combo that includes a burger, fries with heavy sauce, ice cream and a beer

Stephanie Izard, the first female “Top Chef” winner, brought the popular flavors of her Chicago Girl & the Goat flagship to LA in 2021, the first of her goat-inspired eateries to open on the West Coast. In the years since, it has captured the hearts of foodies and earned a mention in the 2022 Michelin Guide, California. Another Izard spot, Cabra, is also on the Dine LA lineup and worth a visit.



Dine LA Deal: $65 per person dinner for two



Dine LA Restaurant Week returns Friday through May 12. For the full list of participating restaurants and their specialty menus, visit DineLA.com