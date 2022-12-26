LOS ANGELES — This year the Michelin organization released its new list of stars and other notable restaurants and many Los Angeles restaurants were on that list.
Arts District newcomer Camphor received its first Michelin star, less than a year after opening in March 2022.
Veteran chefs Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George opened the restaurant together after a stint running Blue, a restaurant in Thailand by culinary master Alain Ducasse.
Camphor joins other Michelin-rated LA restaurants like Melisse, n/naka and Hatchet Hall.