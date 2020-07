Missing out on some of your favorite food truck treats?

Saturday is your chance to grab something tasty at a pop-up event on the Outer Harbor lawn in Downtown Buffalo.

It's hosted by Community Beer Works, and runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can take your dinner to go, or bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the hot weather while still social distancing.

If you can't make it on Saturday, there's another one scheduled for August 22.