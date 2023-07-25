Cenobio Canalizo is expecting to be smoking plenty of ribs over the next month. The executive chef and pitmaster at Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue in Prospect Heights says even more fans find their way to the Flatbush Avenue spot during NYC Restaurant Week.

"This restaurant is busy for the whole summer, but for Restaurant Week, I expect more, at least another 20% or 30% more than we normally get," Canalizo said.

What You Need To Know NYC Restaurant Week is underway and lasts through Aug. 20 Restaurants are offering two-course lunches and three-course dinners for $30, $45 or $60 There are 500 restaurants participating in 70 neighborhoods across the five boroughs NYC Restaurant Week is presented by New York City Tourism + Conventions, the city's official marketing organization

Restaurant Week runs through Aug. 20. It's the first and largest restaurant week in the nation, now in its 31st year with more than 500 participating restaurants across the five boroughs.

It's presented by New York City Tourism + Conventions, the city's official marketing organization.

"We have lunch and dinner, prix fixe menus at $30, $45 and $60, so three tiers which gives us great flexibility for restaurants of all types and backgrounds and price points," said Fred Dixon, the president and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions.

Penny Glazier, the owner of Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue, says Restaurant Week is a celebration. The restaurant reopened last November after a January 2021 fire shut them down for nearly two years.

Glazier is a believer in what Restaurant Week can do for businesses during times when things are traditionally slower.

"Not only does it bring the community something special at a price that's affordable, but it brings all the visitors that are now coming back to New York another reason to come," Glazier said.