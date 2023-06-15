SAN DIEGO — A nonprofit in San Diego is helping people with difficult pasts find new futures in the culinary field.

What You Need To Know Kitchens for Good is a tuition-free culinary, baking and food service apprenticeship program



The program helps people facing barriers to employment, from incarceration to homelessness



Apprentices get hands-on training in every aspect of kitchen life





They are then placed into paid on-the-job training with Employer Partners

For Kenny Franklin, chopping vegetables is prepping him for a new future.

“Growing up, I always wanted to be a chef," he said. "Now, I’m just basically chasing my dream."

Franklin's dream took a slight detour when he went to prison. Once he got out, he knew he had to get on the right path.

“When I came home, I had like a different focus. My mind was different than just the average person getting released and getting the cuffs off them," he said. "So it’s like, my strive is different.”

Franklin is one of the apprentices at Kitchens for Good, a tuition-free culinary, baking and food service apprenticeship program. They help people facing barriers to employment, from incarceration to homelessness.

Chef Amanda Palomino said their programs help apprentices start over by launching meaningful careers in the hospitality industry. She explained how they get hands-on training in every aspect of kitchen life — everything from chopping veggies efficiently to the best way to cook mussels.

“This can be a really intimidating industry to get into, especially if you’ve never done it before," Palamino said. "And for those people who really love to cook but just kind of have never had that proper training, this is a great place to start.”

Palomino loves watching her apprentices bond and support each other while learning the skills they need to take the next step forward in their lives.

“I really hope that after graduation they’re able to continue on with their career, keep doing really great things and then hopefully, one day, pay this forward," she said.

Merlizeth Lescana is an apprentice who was looking for options after being released from prison.

"Opportunity comes only once in a lifetime, and you have to take it when you see it," she said. "That's what I did. It gives me the hope that I can actually grow in life by myself and I'm doing this for myself."

For Carlos “Gyzmo” Ellington, the apprenticeship program is a way for him to find meaning in life.

"I consider myself an instrument," he said. "Through my passion, I'm hoping to make a difference in the food world and also educate people more about nutrition."



Franklin has his eyes on his new career and hopes he can be an example for people who have lost their way.

“Whatever you’re going through, don’t let it diminish you. Don’t let it break you down," he said. "Stay focused, and whatever is not bringing positivity to your life, cut it off.”

After completing the skills training, apprentices are placed into paid on-the-job training with Employer Partners for 10 to 12 months. Kitchens for Good staff check in with apprentices monthly to provide ongoing coaching to ensure they remain employed, receive increased wages and take advantage of opportunities for career advancement.