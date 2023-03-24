SAN GABRIEL, Calif. — Daniel Son has been serving up fried pork cutlet and honey walnut shrimp “sandos” from a barely there, grab-and-go storefront in Chinatown since 2020.
And this Saturday, he will open an eagerly expected second location for his Japanese comfort food in San Gabriel.
The heart of Katsu Sando’s offerings is its freshly baked honey-milk bread, which is then stuffed with meats, seasonal fruit or egg salad and served with waffle fries, slaw or potato salad.
The cashless soft opening will happen Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Katsu Sando’s new Mission View Plaza location on Las Tunas Drive in San Gabriel.
The restaurant’s official opening is Thursday, March 30.