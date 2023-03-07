LOS ANGELES — Why go to the store for a snack if the snack store can come to you? That’s the founding concept of a new app that lets customers summon convenience foods to their doorstep, similar to how they’d request an Uber.

“You tap one button to hail the shop,” said Conjure app co-founder and chief executive Ali Ahmed. “When it arrives, the app sends you a notification that it’s outside. You meet the vehicle, slide open the door through the app, grab what you want and walk away.”

Conjure quietly launched in Hollywood last Friday as an on-demand ice cream truck. The soft launch leverages the app’s partnerships with Unilever, which makes Ben & Jerry’s ice cream as well as Talenti gelato and sorbet, and the candymaker Mars, Inc. Many of the ice cream products Conjure is offering include M&M’s, Twix and Snickers. Each truck carries 35 different flavors and 70 pints.

Conjure’s modern-day ice cream truck doesn’t blare music. It doesn’t require payments through the driver, nor is it a truck. Conjure operates with a fleet of Mercedes vans that have tinted windows and sliding doors that open to reveal the products they’re carrying at the tap of a button.

Hoping to provide a better ice-cream delivery experience than DoorDash, Postmates or Uber Eats, where frozen treats can spend so much time traveling in a person’s car — or sitting on a customer’s doorstep — that they end up melting, Conjure’s delivery van includes a freezer. Customers just slide open its glass top, pick out what they want and go.

The app includes a menu of what the van is carrying and automatically tracks what has been selected to charge the customer and provide a receipt.

“There’s always a tradeoff between affordability, profitability and speed specifically for convenience foods,” Ahmed said.

Most services can fulfill two out of the three, he added. If they’re affordable and profitable, they’re not fast. If they’re profitable and fast, they’re not affordable.

Conjure’s roving, on-demand ice cream truck can deliver ice cream in as little as two minutes and at most 10, Ahmed said. Hailing the Conjure store costs $2, which is meant to deter customers from summoning the van without buying anything. Prices are on par with a traditional grocery store at $6 to $7 per pint.

While Conjure is launching as an ice cream store on demand, it plans to expand with snacks in the near future and food-on-the-go after that. The Conjure app went live Friday and is only operating in Hollywood right now with limited hours, but its founders plan to expand operations soon.