AZUSA, Calif. — It all started in the grape fields of Coachella Valley.

There, the hardworking matriarch of the Marroquin family, Alicia Beltran Marroquin, had a vision of determination for her future. She left Mexico for a better life for herself and her future generations. Little did she know, decades later, her baby — the Tacos El Superior food truck-turned-drive-thru — would soon establish almost seven Mexican restaurant locations throughout Southern California.

“My grandma was graceful, but a hard worker,” said Esperanza Marroquin, a family member. “Though she had no wealth, her leadership and strong-will was an example to us that has permeated generations later.”

The family first began their efforts in the Mexican food business by opening a taco truck in Palmdale. Years later, the truck picked up enough business that allowed the Marroquin family to purchase their first Tacos El Superior property. Esperanza Marroquin says that quality food reflecting their family’s Mexican origins was always the priority.

“We serve fresh, quality Mexican dishes, using our angus beef and premium meats,” she said. “Our rice and beans, salsas and aguas frescas are always house made. We now deliver the entire Mexican experience, not just tacos.”

But there is always a cost when choosing quality over quantity. For the Marroquin family, as their businesses have expanded to cities like Azusa, Tehachapi and Lancaster, they have found it challenging to address the rising costs of inflation, while maintaining fair prices for their customers.

“The cost pressure of being a business owner is very tough,” said Esperanza Marroquin. “It’s not as simple as raising prices. We actually try our hardest not to raise prices. Our main priority as a business will always be to provide our customers with the perfect blend of value and quality. As a business owner, you have peaks and valleys, highs and lows, but it is key that you stay the course.”

Purchasing the land has been one key to helping the family maintain stability while the economy fluctuates. Now, they are eager to open their next locations in Sylmar and Hawaiian Gardens.

“We are thrilled to continue to grow as a family and as a business,” said Esperanza Marroquin. “Now we have first generation college graduates in our family, and we know our grandma is proud."

Understanding the barriers youth from immigrant families face in acquiring the resources to go to school, the Tacos El Superior family provides scholarships for underserved students.

“Our family prides itself in paying it forward and giving back to our communities, and that will never change,” said Esperanza Marroquin.

To learn more about scholarship opportunities and Tacos El Superior’s continued growth throughout Southern California, you can keep up with them on Instagram.